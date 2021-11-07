Brokerages Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.06 Million

Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $185.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.50 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $179.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $763.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.79 million to $778.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $854.05 million, with estimates ranging from $802.62 million to $911.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,682 shares of company stock worth $1,649,099. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after buying an additional 109,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,307,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after buying an additional 161,488 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,824.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

