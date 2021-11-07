Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quanta’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The trend is likely to continue, given impressive third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7% and grew 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by record revenues and strong margins from the Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment. Operating margin fell 60 basis points or bps. Quanta has been witnessing weather, regulatory, permitting, project timing and execution challenges, which are likely to impact its future results as well. Despite these headwinds, the company raised its revenues, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021. Encouragingly, backlog also rose from 2020-end and from the year-ago period.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $117.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $122.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

