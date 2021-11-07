Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post sales of $48.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.30 million and the lowest is $47.01 million. Phreesia reported sales of $38.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $197.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.23 million to $198.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $240.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $244.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,580 shares of company stock worth $11,296,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 1.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

