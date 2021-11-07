Lennox International’s (LII) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. William Blair cut Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $302.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.12. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lennox International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,994,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

