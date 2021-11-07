Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

