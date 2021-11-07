Tricida (TCDA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Tricida to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect Tricida to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $258.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tricida stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.43% of Tricida worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

