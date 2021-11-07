Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $177.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Shares of LEA opened at $178.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

