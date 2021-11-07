8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $67,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

