Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $5.55 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -70.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

