Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 19.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

