Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period.

Shares of EWS opened at $24.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

