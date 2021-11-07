Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,975 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXTR stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

