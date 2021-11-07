B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 64.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

