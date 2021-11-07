Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $31,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 674.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

