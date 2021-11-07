Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $37,000 in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GII opened at $55.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

