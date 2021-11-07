Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Ferro worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Natixis increased its stake in Ferro by 105.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 189,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 281.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 40,662 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at $13,481,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

FOE opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

