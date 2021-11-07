Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HA opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.15. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

