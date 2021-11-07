AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.08% of AngioDynamics worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

ANGO stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.86. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.