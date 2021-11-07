SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) & The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Head to Head Analysis

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and The First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A The First Bancorp 35.36% 14.73% 1.39%

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. The First Bancorp pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. The First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and The First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The First Bancorp $95.24 million 3.53 $27.13 million $3.07 9.96

The First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SouthCrest Financial Group and The First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The First Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

