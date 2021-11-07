Northern Trust Corp Acquires 18,354 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of AdaptHealth worth $22,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 2.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHCO. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

