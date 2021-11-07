Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.78 Million Investment in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Global Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIC. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,072,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Industrial stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

