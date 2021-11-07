Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Modine Manufacturing worth $44,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $581.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

