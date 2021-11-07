Vanguard Group Inc. Has $41.16 Million Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.54% of 1st Source worth $41,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

