Golar LNG (GLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

