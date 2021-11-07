Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kopin by 289.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after buying an additional 3,560,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kopin by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 959,782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter worth $7,792,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth $3,215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kopin by 1,794.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KOPN opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

