Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 38,767 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Insteel Industries worth $40,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Insteel Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $47,222.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $648,718. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

IIIN stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

