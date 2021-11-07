Truist Securities Lowers Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Hold

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

DCPH stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $515.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

