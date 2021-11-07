Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 167,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MRNS opened at $12.62 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $463.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

