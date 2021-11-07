Loop Capital Raises Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $142.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $127.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

WMS opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average of $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 over the last 90 days. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,307,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,309,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3,480.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

