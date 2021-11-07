Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 139.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

NYSE ACI opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

