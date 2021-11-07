Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 18.4% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,051,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 163,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,052,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after buying an additional 277,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ternium by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 752,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after buying an additional 280,800 shares during the period. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

NYSE TX opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.54%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.