Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,500 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after buying an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 997,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $60.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

