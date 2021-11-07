Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Foresight Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,483,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,945,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

