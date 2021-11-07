Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $319.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $323.82. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

