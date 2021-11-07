Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DASH stock opened at $198.68 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.51.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

