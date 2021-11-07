Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $223,670.34 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $223,670.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $281,737.54.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $318,808.98.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

