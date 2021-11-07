Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $366.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.81.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH stock opened at $325.75 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $236.11 and a twelve month high of $330.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.50. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13,746.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 223,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 919,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.