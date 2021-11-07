Cowen Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $100.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.

CFLT opened at $93.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.51. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,622,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 876.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 282,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

