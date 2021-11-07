Cowen Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $100.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.
CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.
CFLT opened at $93.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.51. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,622,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 876.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 282,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
