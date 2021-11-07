Robert G. Montgomery Sells 5,000 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMPL opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.