McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $229.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $229.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.42.

McKesson stock opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a 52 week low of $168.88 and a 52 week high of $227.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day moving average of $198.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

