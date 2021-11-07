Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $168.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $2,878,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,990 shares of company stock worth $22,480,269. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.