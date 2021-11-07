Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) were down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.92 and last traded at $125.11. Approximately 21,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 775,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average of $127.44.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

