SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.22

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.22 and last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.01.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after acquiring an additional 567,605 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 526,797 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,809.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,667,000 after acquiring an additional 321,716 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,286,000 after acquiring an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after acquiring an additional 260,230 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.