Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.23

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 12330604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a market cap of C$658.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.