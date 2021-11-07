Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 89,409 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $34,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 103.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 826,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

