Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) rose 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 579,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,757,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

TELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 184.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,408 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tellurian by 2,561.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,454 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tellurian by 33.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

