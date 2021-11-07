Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.50

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 339476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

