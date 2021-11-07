Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.57 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $33,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CONMED by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,414,914. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNMD opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

