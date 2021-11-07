Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.30

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 27816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Olympus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Olympus Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.