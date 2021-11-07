Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $33,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNF opened at $207.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.10.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

